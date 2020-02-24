Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has urged residents of the state to remain calm as he promised to investigate the reported shootings by security agents in Abeokuta and Sagamu.

He described the killing of a soccer star, Tiamiyu Kazeem, as unfortunate.

He urged players, management and supporters of Remo Stars Football Club, to remain calm, adding that the killers would be unravelled and brought to justice.

While expressing shock at the details of the tragic ordeals, the governor assured the people that a proper, transparent and independent investigation would be launched into the two incidents to know what transpired with a view to bringing persons responsible to justice.

The governor eulogised the late player as a young man with great potentials for the development of the state and the nation in general.

He said the first business of government was security and welfare of the citizens and that Kaka case would not be an exception. He promised that Kazeem’s unfortunate case would not be swept under the carpet.

Governor Abiodun, however, called on everyone to maintain peace and calm during the investigation and be confident that anyone found culpable would be brought to book according to laid down laws.

He sympathised with the two persons hospitalised as a result of the Friday shooting at Olomoore Market, Abeokuta by men of anti-cultism team of Ogun State police command.

The police, he said, confirmed their reported death was a rumour.

While expressing disappointment at the handling of the matter, Abiodun said the two victims are said to be alive and responding to treatment at the General Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta.

He assured the people that justice would be sought for victims in respect of the two incidents and sanctions would be appropriately meted to those found wanting to serve as a deterrence to trigger-happy security people.