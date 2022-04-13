From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Gunmen numbering over ten reportedly invaded Nnewi, Anambra State on motorbikes with sophisticated weapons shooting as they rode from Traffic Light axis towards the Nnewi Police Area Command, sources said.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident happened a few minutes past 8:00am Wednesday. Siting the gunmen, we gathered, there was pandemonium as people ran helterskelter to take cover. They said the gunmen were shooting ceaselessly in the air.

As at the time of filing this report, it was not clear who the gunmen were.

Reacting, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Anambra State, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga (DSP) said he knew about little unrest in Nnewi caused by Keke (tricycle) riders whose member was killed by an accident which led to a protest.

As for the shootings, the PPRO said the report was still sketchy as at the time of sending this report.