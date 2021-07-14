From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Agency for Youths Empowerment Scheme, (NAYES) says it has arrested a 24-year-old shop owner, Samuel Mathew, for allegedly raping a 12-year-old minor, Sadiya Hassan.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the General Manager of NAYES, Abdullahi Maina, at the Command headquarters in Lafia.

Parading the suspect, Maina said that he was brought to the Command by some residents of the area where he allegedly had raped the minor who sells Madidi, a local meal made with millet.

He further explained that when the suspect was brought into the Command from his shop located at Doma Road, close to Diamond Bank, interrogating him, he denied the allegation but observed that she the (minor) was bleeding much in the office, so he quickly took her to the nearest primary health care centre where she was examined and the rape confirmed.

To avoid doubts about her health condition in terms of contracting a disease, he said: ‘They had to stitch her and later they demanded that the suspect should be brought for examination to know if he is HIV free or not. The test was conducted and he was HIV free. I have called the state coordinator of Human Rights and the Commissioner of Women Affairs and Social Development to know the next line of action.

Maina gave assurance that the victim would get justice, saying the Command would collaborate with the main security outfit in charge of such cases and would also ensure that the matter is not swept under the carpet, he stated.

Abbas Ibrahim the uncle of the alleged rape victim confirmed that the said Samuel raped his niece, inflicting injury on her private part, causing her to lose so much blood.

He explained that Samuel called his niece and told her he wanted to buy Madidi, a local meal made with millet, adding that the suspect forced her into his shop where he had canal knowledge of her.

The suspect has, however, denied the allegation, saying he is being framed. ‘I was in my shop and then I saw the girl selling Madidi. I called her to come and give me Madidi, so I asked her if she had N1,000 change but she said no,’ he said.

‘I observed that her eyes were red and I didn’t know what happened so I asked her to go. As she was leaving my shop, she started crying. People were sitting outside and when they asked her what the problem was, she said that I closed her mouth and raped her and then people came in and concluded that I raped her but I am innocent of the crime,’ he said.

‘When she got in, he carried a piece of cloth and covered her mouth so that even when she shouts, people will not hear and he raped her in his shop. I am appealing to the government and security agencies to help me so that my niece can get justice,’ Ibrahim, the uncle of the alleged victim, stated.

Visiting the primary health care centre located at Angwan Mallam Sabo in Lafia, where Sadiya Hassan was treated, Aisha Ibrahim, the nurse who attended to the victim confirmed to Daily Sun that the private part of the minor had been forcibly tampered with.

