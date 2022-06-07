From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The shop owners association in Fakunle, Olaiya, MDS and the old garage in Osogbo, Osun State, on Tuesday protested against the delay in the payment of compensation promised them in 2013.

They carried placards with various inscriptions such: as “Oyetola Please Save Our Soul,” “Oyetola You Are A Man Of Your Word, Please Fulfil Your Promise,” and “Osun State Government Please Pay Our Compensation,” among others.

Speaking on behalf of the shop owners, Mrs Funke Afolabi, alleged that the state government has not been fair to them since their shops were demolished during the realization of the road by the government of Rauf Aregbesola, now Interior Minister.

According to her, an enumeration and valuation exercise was carried out by officials of the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning for payment of compensation, but nothing had been done to date.

“Unfortunately, the compensation was not paid by the Aregbesola-led government despite a series of letters of reminder and visits paid to the Governor.

“On assumption of office in 2019, a courtesy visit was paid to Alhaji Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola, by all the affected claimants. At the meeting, the Governor made a committal statement that compensation would be paid in instalments (in tranches) to all the claimants.

“It is disturbing to note that approval has been given for compensation to be paid to a section of the claimants with the exclusion of claimants from Old Garage, MDS, Olaiya Junction and Fakunle Area. This development regards the principle of equity, justice and fairness.

“To this end, we appeal to His Excellency, Alhaji Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola to revisit this issue to give every claimant a portion of the compensation as earlier promised,” she added.