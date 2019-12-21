Vivian Onyebukwa

Christmas is here already. Sure, some are making the last-minute shopping.

Here are little tips that can help you get the most out of your wardrobe, and make you look amazing for that planned party.

Don’t forget your basics

Basics are the foundation of every stylish woman’s wardrobe, and quality basics can instantly help you to be more fashionable. They include little black dress, pumps, knee-length skirt, wrap dress, simple flats, black pants, dark wash skinny jeans, crisp white tee, among others.

Get a red lipstick

Red lipstick is one women’s fashion staple that never goes out of style. A bright red lip is an easy and immediate way to add a pop of colour to your outfit.

Colourful shoes

A pop of colour can go a long way in waking up an otherwise tired outfit. Whether you’re wearing flats, boots, or some sky-high heels, a colourful shoe is a great way to take your outfit stand out.

Embrace nature

Nature is all around us, and it can be a great muse for your wardrobe. Incorporate more earth tones into your wardrobe, or, reach for an accessory that provides a pop of natural beauty.

Get at least one showstopper

Every woman has days where they need to dress to impress, and that’s when you reach for your style secret weapon: that one show-stopping piece you know is sure to turn heads. Maybe it’s a designer piece you couldn’t live without, or a vintage dress you picked up at a second-hand store. Whatever it is, get this piece to serve when you need to look for your best.

Embrace accessories

Whether it’s a pop of colour from a beautiful scarf, a necklace, cocktail ring, or a broach, try and get at least one accessory. Accessories are a great way to make otherwise pedestrian outfits pop off the chart, and they can make great conversation pieces, too.