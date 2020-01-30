Gloria Ikegbule

Shoprite Nigeria and Run For a Cure Africa (RFCA) have called on Nigerian women to take advantage of their free screening for breast cancer in February, as early detection saves life.

Organised by the group to commemorate World Cancer Day 2020, the nationwide exercise, tagged “The Big Pink Screening,” will hold from February 3 to 7.

During the exercise, participants in Lagos, Abuja, Asaba, Onitsha, Yobe, and Kano will have access to clinical exams, health checks, educational materials, and ultrasound scans and mammography for absolutely no cost.

“People have heard the saying that early detection saves lives, and this cannot be truer. Nearly 100 per cent of the individuals can survive breast cancer if found in the early stage, but unfortunately, because of late detection, this number is reversed in Nigeria,” said Dr. Ebele Mbanugo, founder and executive director of RFCA.

She added that over 5,000 individuals and dozens of communities in Nigeria have benefited from the partnership, which began in 2014.