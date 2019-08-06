The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has announced it would be working closely in partnership with Shoprite, the largest supermarket chain in Sub-Saharan Africa in a bid to expand Nigeria’s reach into the global food, beverage and hospitality market.

Plans are being put in place for the NEPC to sponsor Shoprite as they look to bring top buyers together from across Africa to Nigeria in an effort to promote the vast opportunities in the region.

According Adewale Balogun, Director of operations, the Nigerian Food Event (NFE) 2019 will play a crucial role in hosting this group of buyers. made up of senior industry representatives from the four corners of Africa; South Africa, Ghana, Kenya and Egypt, exhibitors at the Nigerian Food Event this October will have an invaluable opportunity to meet some of Africa’s most important industry members and showcase their products.

Taking place from October 22 – 24 at the Landmark Centre in Lagos, Nigeria, the Nigerian Food Event and its co-located events; the Nigerian Hospitality Event and the Nigerian Drink Event will collectively bring together three key sectors to share insight, experience and developments.

With more than 2,500 senior buyers in attendance, over 500 brands on display, tasting sessions, live demonstrations, workshops and networking; NFE 2019 will be the best industry event in West Africa.

Furthermore Balogun said stands are still available for those looking to position their brands directly in front of top-level buyers, suppliers and manufacturers from the retail, wholesale, private and hospitality sectors. “There is no better platform for companies to integrate themselves within this thriving market and grow alongside the 28.7 per cent annual growth expected for the sector by 2025.