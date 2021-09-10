In line with the commitment made by Shoprite Nigeria’s new owners, Ketron Investment, to build the retail franchise into a stronger company, a revamp of the Shoprite Ota Store has been completed in a bid to offer customers a superior shopping experience.

The store’s new look, which was revealed Friday, was accompanied by product sampling activities, activations and special promotions on specific products expected to run till Wednesday, September 8, 2021. In May 2021, Ketron Investment Limited announced its 100% acquisition of the Shoprite Nigeria franchise in a deal financed by MBO Capital, giving it control of the 25 outlets, which the company operated across eight states in Nigeria, including Lagos, Oyo and Enugu. At the time of the acquisition, Ketron, led by renowned businessman, Tayo Amusan, stated that it planned to keep all the outlets open while increasing visibility for more Nigerian-made products in each of the stores.

Since then, the company has made moves to fulfil its promise of a better shopping experience for Shoprite customers, the latest of which is the revamp of the Shoprite Ota Gateway Store. Speaking about the revamp, the chairman of Ketron Investment Limited, Amusan, expressed optimism that the changes would attract more shoppers to the store: “Beyond giving the store a proper facelift, we have also made key changes that will ensure that shoppers can easily pick up items they need and have a stress-free shopping experience.”

Adding his comments, Jide Ogundare, CEO of MBO Capital, described the investment in revamping the Shoprite Ota Store as a smart one, given the increase in footfall it will bring, and for “the signal of a new and improved Shoprite Nigeria, which it represents to shoppers.”

In addition to deals on top-selling lines such as alcohol brands Guinness, Smirnoff and Castillo Red Wine, and home care products such as Glade Air Freshener and Cussons Dishwashing Liquid, shoppers will be able to participate in a buy and win activation by baby diaper brand, Huggies or get a free health check from Power Oil.

The company will also run similar promotions at the end of the next two months, while marking the Tuesday and Wednesday of every week, starting from September 7 and 8, as “bulk sales” days.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.