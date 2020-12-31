Africa’s largest food retailer, Shoprite, has partnered with a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Tosin Quota International Foundation (TQIF), to empower widows with startup businesses, while also giving out food items.

At an annual event themed ‘Santa for Widows’, held recently, both parties took to the slum in Makoko axis of Yaba, Lagos, to scout for beneficiaries.

After a thorough selection process, the widows were asked to decide on their preferred kind of businesses, before being taken to the markets to purchase the items needed for them to kickstart their businesses.

While some of the widows requested grinding machines, a 70-year old widow, who was also a beneficiary, chose to be established in the business of kerosene sales. Others were set up in sales of food items, including groceries.

Aware of unforeseen risks in businesses, TQIF secured a life insurance policy of N10million for the widows, with annual premium to be paid by the foundation,

Addressing journalists at the event, the founder of the NGO, Tosin Olayiwola Tosin, whom many described as a goodhearted personality, said: ‘It is out of what we have as volunteers that we choose to give to these widows every year. We feel it is important to set them up in business and not just give them food to eat all the time.

“This year, we decided to bring in an insurance company to indemnify them. This is so that their children can have something to fall back on when the uncertainty happens. Also, a microfinance account will be opened for them.”