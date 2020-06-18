Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Main Market Onitsha, Anambra State has shutdown some market lines and shops for flouting Coronavirus guidelines in the market.

The Chairman of the Market Mr. Kenneth Onyeka who disclosed this on Thursday said that market lines affected include Airport India line, Zion line, Air condition line as well as line and shops in front of White House office.

He said that the shops were shut down for two days as a warning to comply with all the Coronavirus protocols as directed by the state governor Willie Obiano who said that he will not hesitate to close down any market that violate the guidelines.

“I have been warning them to always adhered to the guideline but some of the market lines never take it serious that warranted me with the Chief Taskforce on COVID-19 in the market Mr. Victor Ajuzieogu to close those lines and shops for two days.

“I had called meetings of every line chairmen and secretaries to brief them on the governor’s directive on the need to comply with the Coronavirus guideline but some of them remained adamant to the rules.

“My advise for the traders is to observe all the guidelines to prevent the disease from spreading into the market. It is for our own good because if anybody infected by the disease, the person will not be able to come to the market again to do business. They said that prevention is better than cure” Onyeka said.

The Chief Taskforce on COVID-19 in the market Mr. Victor Ajuzieogu in his remarks warned those who said that the virus doesn’t exist to desist from it and always protect themselves.

“The Coronavirus is real and traders should observe all the protocols in order not to contract the disease. Again our governor has given stern warning to every markets and had Monday this week shut down Eke Awka market for not adhering to the guild lines.

“We have made it compulsory that anybody that do business here or visit this market for anything must wear face mask, wash their hands or use sanitizers. Anybody seen in the market without wearing face mask, the person will be arrested and be handed over to the police” Ajuzieogu warned.