By Zika Bobby

The Shorts came to a close at the weekend as StarTimes, in partnership with The Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), rewarded outstanding short filmmakers across Africa.

The award ceremony, held in Lagos had industry experts in attendance like Femi Odugbemi, Tunde Kelani, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe of AMAA, Femi Adebayo, alongside StarTimes team led by CEO, Alex Jian, and content Director, Viki Liu.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to the organisers, the StarTimes-AMAA short film festival, also called The Shorts, was organised to motivate young and promising filmmakers on the African continent by providing a bigger platform for talented young people to succeed.

The filmmakers, critics and movie enthusiasts gathered to appraise the future of the African movie industry and concluded that the African film is on the rise as the young generations are now taking the stage.

Edmond Tawale from Uganda emerged winner of the special prize for a documentary with the movie titled: Ateker. Edmond got prize money of $1,000. The outstanding short film winners are Frank Abasiekong from Nigeria as second runner-up for his short film titled Room 10; Frank Dzikonu from Ghana as first runner-up for his animation movie titled Sad Story of Kojo; while Enobong Nkanta from Nigeria emerged winner for his short film titled Mama’s Song. The second runner-up got $1,000, the first runner-up got $2, 000 and a mobile phone; while the winner got $3, 000 and a laptop.

Speaking at the Award ceremony, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, Founder of AMAA said: “I’m delighted with this initiative to reward our young filmmaker and happy with the synergy StarTimes is having with the movie industry. Filmmakers need to understand the process of filmmaking. We approached StarTimes for partnership and StarTimes is willing to help us nurture these resourceful people.

“Over 500 entries were submitted while about 220 short films were selected for the screening. This shows the number of young people making marks across Africa.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .