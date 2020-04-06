Abia Warriors FC goalkeeper, Charles Tambe has been discharged from the University College Hospital, Ibadan where he was admitted after hoodlums attacked him last week Friday.

The Cameroonian import that was attacked in Apata Area of Ibadan, Oyo State, while observing his personal work out, was shot on his right hand. He was admitted at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, where he was given the best of treatment.

The goaltender that once played for 3SC, Lobi Stars before teaming up with the Umuahia Warriors was discharged from the hospital on Saturday.

Speaking immediately after his discharge, Tambe said: “I am very grateful to God that I am alive today. What happened is just by the grace of the Almighty God. I am very much indebted to my club, Abia Warriors FC, especially the Chairman, Pastor Emeka Inyama who is a father figure to everyone of us.

“The love in the club is second to none and I really appreciate them. I’m also grateful to all Nigerians for their concern. I am really grateful to everyone.”