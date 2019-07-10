Those who have been reading PABULUM since 2011 may remember that in one of the articles that year, that I reported that the Heavenly Father had suspended taking questions from me on issues in the Holy Bible. But I did not give the reason for it. And because I did not, one fake pastor/prophet sent a text message that I should call him as God had sent him to tell me why He did so.

Of course, I ignored him. The following day, he phoned and said I should call him back as he had little credit. I just switched off. I could not believe that anyone could be that stupid! God speaks with me and I had written in my column that He sent me to Chief Moshood Abiola in 1993, General Abdulsalami Abubakar in 1999 and General Ibrahim Babangida in 2001.

So, how could the Most High have suspended discussing issues in the Bible with me and would not have told me why He did so. But would rather choose to send someone to give me the reason? I hope the counterfeit cleric is alive and reading this.

The Ancient of Days suspended discussing issues in the Scriptures with me in 2011 because He said I must buy a spotless cow for prayers to be said by His servants for me. Stressing that anybody He would take questions from on issues in the Bible must do so.

Before 2011, it was the Lord who brought up issues in the Holy Book during our discussions. Like in December 1993 when He told me that as He did with King Solomon that I should ask whatever I wanted Him to do for me (1 Kings 3:1 – 15). And in 1997 when He promised to do something for me and I asked for the sign of this. His reply was: “Adesina, why say that? Have you not read it in the Bible that it was the mistake Abraham made that led to his descendants being slaves in Egypt for 430 years (Genesis 15: 1 21 and Exodus 12: 37 – 42).

It was these experiences that made me in 2011 develop interest in finding out things from God on issues in the Holy Book. And until I provided a cow, He did not start entertaining questions from me on issues in the Scriptures.

Thus, anybody who says God was the one who told him or her, something in the Bible must have provided a cow. If the person claims not to have done so, then he or she is lying. Such people are only giving their own interpretation of the issues in the Holy Bible, not delivering a message from the Lord.

This was why nobody ever came up with the meaning of God’s statement in Genesis 2:24 before I did so some years ago. Everyone was saying that the Lord was instituting monogamy when what He was doing was putting in place the type of marriage system the Israelites were to practice.

That was a man leaving the parents to go and serve the father of the woman he wanted to marry for seven years. And which was the reason why apart from the kings only Jacob, Esau and Gideon had more than two wives. Jacob had four spouses because his wives Leah and Rachael gave him their slaves to have children for him.

Esau had three because he married foreigners and did not have to serve their parents. Gideon who had seventy sons, excluding daughters must have had up to 10 to more than 20 wives because he was a warlord and must have acquired the women forcefully.

But note that the cow condition is only for those who want God to explain issues in the Scriptures to them. I am not a pastor or prophet and do not see visions. Consequently, I do not know if those the Lord would endow with the gift of foretelling, healing the sick and performing other miracles have to carry out sacrifice to achieve this.

Next week: The sacrifice Jesus’ death ended

Forcing Gasbag Gasali into sobriety (3)

The second person I had taken on in my 45 years of writing a newspaper column was one Lagos – based Dr. Goddy Okeke (080 – 8614 – 3396). This was in 2017 when he reacted to my article on the people cured of prostate enlargement or the cancerous type by Mrs. Sola Folarin with herbs. I gave the names and the telephone numbers of the four people she healed. This was for anyone interested to find out from them, if the story was true or not, but instead of doing this Dr. Okeke resorted to sending me abusive text messages.

He said I was a liar as no herbalist could cure prostate cancer and that I wrote the story because Mrs. Folarin gave me money to promote her. Of course, I put him in his place that he did not send another text message after the first ones because of the corrections I made on his mistakes. Although, he is a medical doctor, his grammar was so poor that he had an error in most of the short sentences he sent.

In the logo of my column it is explained that PABULUM means food for thought. Yet, in his text Okeke said he was giving me food for taught (sic). If he had written tot, one would have said he was using SMS language. But the fact was that he did not know better.

In many places instead of the past tense of a verb it was the present tense he used. Another bizarre thing he did was in one sentence in which he wrote that I would not have come out with the Folarin story if “ulterior motive was not my motivation.” I was shocked because I never knew that anybody who had university education could be so tautological as to use a noun – word twice in a sentence. Motive and motivation are noun – words while motivate is a transitive verb.

Dr. Okeke’s grammar in 2017 was so nauseating that I had to advise him to let the doctors working with him in their clinic to read his text messages before sending them out. Or give them to his son or daughter in a secondary school to proof – read.

When my series on Nurudeen Gasali began on February 20, this year, Dr. Okeke was the only person who came to the defence of his abusive or birds of the same feather flock together colleague. Two years later, Okeke’s English has only slightly improved.

Although his message was in five short sentences, he still made a mistake. Instead of fond (an adjectival word) he used the noun word of fund in complaining that I like taking on people. No argument about this, but I do it only to abusive or insultive readers like him who misbehave.

Next week: The lessons I have taught the now sober Gasali.