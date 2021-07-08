It is becoming obvious that something must give in the Nigerian polity before the presidential poll of 2023. It would seem that the challenge of leadership in Nigeria today is to hold the nation together. Nigeria seems to be bursting in the edges on account of separatists movements and calls for restructuring. Increasingly, a clear North-South divide is emerging in the matter. It should send strong signals to those who watch political developments in Nigeria that governors and leaders on both sides are not divided by political and party leanings in making decisions concerning these issues. In the penultimate meeting of southern governors in Asaba in May, they went to town with what was tagged ‘the Asaba Declaration’ wherein they lent their strong political weight to fiscal restructuring. The governors, thankfully, expressed their commitment to the unity of Nigeria on the basis of justice, fairness and equity. Those attributes are weighty, and party lines did not put a wedge on their decision. In their 17-point communiqué, they were unequivocal about the ban on open grazing in southern Nigeria, and true federalism that enables states to have their own police, a review of the revenue allocation formula in favour of the sub-nationals or states, and that appointments into agencies of the Federal Government must be equitable.

The governors were emphatic that Nigeria’s continued existence depended on their recommendations. The first salvo of dissent came from the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who said the ban on open grazing was unconstitutional because it was antithetical to the fundamental principle of freedom of movement. He likened it to banning those who sell motor spare parts from displaying their wares in any part of the country. The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, speaking for the Presidency, held the same view. It is instructive that the southern governors promptly replied through Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, and stood by their declaration. As things stand, the matter is unresolved, and both sides are sticking to their guns. Various socio-cultural groups in the mode of Ohanaeze, Afenifere, Ijaw National Congress, etcetera, have said that Nigeria’s political existence is tied to restructuring. There seems to be a cacophony of voices on the matter, given that some want a return to the regional arrangement prior to the military intervention of 1966 wherein regions had full control of resources in their territory, while some, as seen in the submission of governors, want a review of the revenue formula.

President Muhammadu Buhari, in one of his recent broadcasts, made it clear that all the issues raised were constitutional matters within the purview of the National Assembly, which is undertaking a review of the Constitution. The implication is that these things may not be resolved before the next presidential election.

Should the nation go into another presidential election when these fundamental matters are yet unresolved? There are views that the Nigerian President is probably the most powerful man in that position because of the enormous powers imbued on him by the Constitution, which is why some people now agitate for devolution of powers to the sub-national units. To be fair to the President, he did not give those powers to himself, although he could apply political tact in making appointments. No one really has any right to interfere in the way he uses his constitutional powers. To nip them in the bud is to reduce those powers and cede them to the federating units. That way, the Presidency would be less attractive, and thus cease to be a cause for rancour. Already, the southern governors have made it known that the next President ought to come from the South, just as Ohanaeze beckons on the nation to look at equity, which should point it to ceding the presidency to the South East. It may be a tall order but going into another election with the myriad of unresolved issues is playing the ostrich. The nation would simply have buried its head in the sand and exposed the rest of its body to danger, if it goes into another election without resolving these issues. The next President would have been handed a baby in an intensive care unit with no hope of making it out alive. There have been moves by some people who have already begun to root for some candidates, but such people must know that a nation precedes an election.

The Nigerian nation stands on wobbly legs, which is why it behooves us to strengthen its legs before we stand on the queue for elections. President Buhari has passed the buck to the National Assembly. Those lawmakers should know that an election without a constitutional resolution of the myriad of issues besetting the country would amount to putting the cart before the horse. Perhaps the authorities are gradually coming to grips with the security situation but the matter of restructuring, open grazing, fiscal federalism, separatist agitations and the likes need to be resolved ahead of 2023. Politicians are incurable optimists but the next generation should come ahead of the next election in the matter under examination.

For the avoidance of doubt, this commentary is not hinting at or suggesting that the elections should not hold. Nothing can be farther from the truth than such an interpretation. The thesis here is that the National Assembly should hasten the constitution review with a view to resolving the contending issues before the elections. An election in the present state of things is a postponement of doomsday.

