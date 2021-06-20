The Civil Liberties Organisation has admonished Christian fathers to always show love and respect to their wives and children in order to build happy homes.

The Chairman of CLO, Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Sunday.

Ezekwueme spoke on the Fathers’ Day celebration by some churches in the country.

He charged fathers to listen to their wives and children, if they hoped to build an inclusive and better families.

According to him, fathers should accept and work with their wise advice and suggestions for better and greater families and society at large.

“Christian fathers should always fend for their families, which are their primary responsibility. “This is because ‘any man who cannot take care of his family is worse than an unbelievers’, according to the Holy Bible.

“Fathers must inculcate high moral values and fear of God in their families, which constitute a miniature church, and the foundation for morality should be laid in the family.

“They must take active part in their civic responsibilities by paying taxes, participating in the electoral process, fulfilling their financially obligations to the church, community and state.

“Fathers should ensure proper and adequate education of their children, wards and relations where and when necessary both in moral, academic and social life.

“They should ensure peace, love, tolerance and endurance in their various families and also build an environmentally and physically neat and healthy homes,’’ the activist said.

He further urged Christian fathers to be their brother’s keepers and volunteer support toward the uplift of the environment and community where they live.

“Fathers, as the head of homes, should reconcile disagreements and disputes among members amicably with unbiased minds.

“They should lead in the vanguard of the agitation for and protection of human rights, social justice, good governance and morality.

“And as the spiritual and political leaders of their families, they should ensure regular prayers in their homes,’’ Ezekwueme said. (NAN)