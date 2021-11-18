Olofinjana Ademola, a.k.a Olofin Sniper in the entertainment industry has distinguished himself as a record label owner, a top notch Nigerian entertainment entrepreneur cum promoter and brand influencer who has contributed his quota to uplifting the profile of Nigerian artists by taking them on shows and musical tours to Dubai, Kenya, Europe and the rest of Africa.

Even though he has worked with many artists, he has his favourites he would love to work, either because of a healthy experience he had had with some or just looking forward to working with them.

“My favorite five I would love to work with are Bella Shmurda, Zinoleesky, Mohbad, Wizkid and Naira Marley for reasons best known to me only. But I can tell you for free that these guys can hold their own anywhere in the world with their stagecraft. They are up there with the rest of the best in the world,” he stated.

“As we all know, Afrobeats is one of the biggest genres in the world right now. It’s loved by all and now widely accepted. All clubs rock to it here. Every club has or wants an Afrobeat night which they were not proud of few years back, Afrobeats has taken over all clubs in Dubai and the world,” he added.

Olofin Sniper is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sniper Entertainment, which he said he set up primarily as a record label. But along the line, his love and passion for entertainment made him expand into the realm of music promotion.

His first event was in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It was a collaboration with Billyque Ent 7Days summer in 2019 . Zinoleesky was the headliner of the event with some other upcoming artists on the bill.

Right after the first show in 2019 he organised another one some months later, precisely on his birthday, December 28, 2019 where he had Mohbad as the guest artist and DJ 4kerty as the guest DJ also in Dubai, establishing himself and brand as a show organiser and promoter.

After the success of his debut events as a show organiser in Dubai, Olofin Sniper signed an artist known as Ayanfe Viral under his company, Sniper Entertainment, thus asserting himself as a record label boss. He promotes his artists tirelessly through organising some club tours and media rounds.

Others he has taken on shows include Dotman, Barry Jhay and many more.

He has also engaged in musical tours with the likes of Ayanfe Viral, the first artist he signed under his Sniper Entertainment. Recently, he hosted a tour to Russia tagged “Sniper and Friends” during Euro 2020. He recently also hosted a Fuji show with Taye Currency.

He currently has two clubs; Enish African Restaurant Lounge & Bar and The Club Lounge he promotes weekly on Wednesdays and Sundays respectively.

Olofin Sniper attended Saint Joseph Secondary School Agege, Lagos and later proceeded to Gateway ICT Polytechnic Ordinary Diploma in Business Administration. He rounded up with a BSC in Business Administration at Universite La Hegj in the Republic of Benin.

