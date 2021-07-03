For Alafaa Kariboye Igbo, the brain behind one of the latest, wave making music record label in Nigeria, Oil Money, the government of Nigeria’s decision to ban Twitter is not a good idea and already affecting the entertainment industry.

In a recent interview, the United Kingdom based serial entrepreneur says, “It’s not a good idea. Most of the online campaigns for brands and showbiz are achieved through twitter. With this ban I wonder what the government will gain come 2023 election and mostly entertainment industry needs it too in all ramifications. It is already affecting the outputs of artists and other Creatives.

Born in Buguma City in Rivers State, into the family of Alafaa , Oil Money Boss who graduated from London University also disclosed that dabbling in showbusiness is simply the latest development in his effort at expanding his business empire. There is more to come, he hinted. “In just a matter of time, other plans on the way will matured and unravelled,” he confirmed.

His record label, launched in 2021, has been the talk of the town in the music industry. On why he decided to set up a record label instead of other business ventures he could go into, Oil Money, said: “The label is set up to assist talented young and up-and-coming artistes a platform to achieve their dream to become global brands.”

According to him, the label which became operational in March 2021 already has two artistes in its stable. “We have Jaydboy and Clova Fresh. But as time goes on, more artistes will be signed onto the label,” he said.

For numerous aspiring musicians who have been angling to know how the label chooses its artistes, Oil Money offered an insight: “We signed artistes for their uniqueness and creativity.”

Speaking further about the Oil Money Record label, the CEO said: “We will be pushing all genres of music, all that matter is the uniqueness and creativity of the artistes. We hope to have made at least five superstars in the entertainment industry in the next five to 10 years.”

He added: “The vision of Oil Money Record is to take over the global music scene by nurturing and promoting artistes that would not be limited to one country or continent, but rather, globally accepted.”

