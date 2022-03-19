From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Spain and wife of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Mrs Bianca Ojukwu has given reasons why she slapped the immediate past first lady of Anambra State, Ebelechukwu Obiano on Thursday.

The duo had a faceoff in Awka during the inauguration of Professor Chukwuma Soludo as the new governor of Anambra State.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Bianca was seen in a viral giving Ebele a slap after the latter left her seat to assault Mrs Ojukwu. Mrs Obiano who was left messy after her fracas with Bianca was also filmed on camera calling Bianca ‘’ashawo,’’ referring to prostitute.

In a statement yesterday, Bianca disclosed that Mrs Obiano was not just the aggressor, but that the former governor’s wife had a premeditated plot to disgrace her. She was happy that she acted swiftly and saved herself the public opprobrium that would have followed her attack.

She narrated her ordeal thus: “As the inaugural ceremonies for Prof Charles Soludo and his deputy began and all guests were seated, the Former First Lady of Anambra State, Mrs Ebele Obiano, was noticeably absent. She then arrived some one-and-a-half hours later while the ceremony was on. I didn’t pay any particular attention to her arrival. Surprisingly, she then walked towards me and I thought she was coming to greet me. Instead, when she got to where I was seated, she verbally attacked me with her voiced raised, taunting me and asking me what I was there to do and using unprintable vile language.

“She asked if I had come to celebrate their last day in office. But I ignored her completely. Then she kept aggressively putting her hands on my shoulders and shouting. While I ignored her verbal onslaught, as advised by those sitting around me, I requested twice that she refrain from touching me with her hands. She proceeded to do so yet again and went further to grab at my head-tie, which she attempted unsuccessfully to remove. This very act is considered a sacrilege to a titled matriarch such as myself in Igbo culture. It was at this point that I stood up to defend myself and gave her a dirty slap to stop her from attacking me. As she made towards me, I then pulled away her wig. She held on to her wig with her two hands and tried to take the wig away from me.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“The former APGA Chairman, Umeh, told her to leave me and told engaged APGA members that had gathered at the spot to lead her away, which they did and took her to the seat next to her husband, Chief Willie Obiano who sat through the entire episode completely speechless.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“What struck me through the whole episode was the fact that she was clearly intoxicated. I was stunned by the stench of whisky in her breath at such an early hour of the day. How could a first lady be so drunk and proceeded to turn up in that state at an inauguration ceremony that began at 9am?

“It is unfortunate that she threw all caution to the wind and imported this kind of melodrama to a state ceremony. This was highly embarrassing to the former governor who left the venue almost immediately, taking her along with him.

“Luckily, this did not disrupt the proceedings and I stayed back to witness the ceremony to the end after which we were treated to a sumptuous reception at the Government House.

“It is rather unfortunate that the former First Lady of Anambra State chose a high state function such as the inauguration ceremony of the incoming governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, who had personally invited me to the ceremony, not only in my capacity as a major stakeholder in Anambra State, but also as a principal member of the Board of Trustees of APGA, to display such crass aggression.

“This is not the first time that she is engaging in such outrageous behaviour. What is unfortunate is that by her conduct, she deeply embarrassed not only her immediate family and the peace-loving people of Anambra State, but she has equally displayed utter disregard for the office of Governor, which her own husband was respectfully allowed to enjoy in peace and dignity.”