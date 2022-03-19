From Magnus Eze, Enugu
Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Spain and wife of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Mrs Bianca Ojukwu has given reasons why she slapped the immediate past first lady of Anambra State, Ebelechukwu Obiano on Thursday.
The duo had a faceoff in Awka during the inauguration of Professor Chukwuma Soludo as the new governor of Anambra State.
Bianca was seen in a viral giving Ebele a slap after the latter left her seat to assault Mrs Ojukwu. Mrs Obiano who was left messy after her fracas with Bianca was also filmed on camera calling Bianca ‘’ashawo,’’ referring to prostitute.
In a statement yesterday, Bianca disclosed that Mrs Obiano was not just the aggressor, but that the former governor’s wife had a premeditated plot to disgrace her. She was happy that she acted swiftly and saved herself the public opprobrium that would have followed her attack.
She narrated her ordeal thus: “As the inaugural ceremonies for Prof Charles Soludo and his deputy began and all guests were seated, the Former First Lady of Anambra State, Mrs Ebele Obiano, was noticeably absent. She then arrived some one-and-a-half hours later while the ceremony was on. I didn’t pay any particular attention to her arrival. Surprisingly, she then walked towards me and I thought she was coming to greet me. Instead, when she got to where I was seated, she verbally attacked me with her voiced raised, taunting me and asking me what I was there to do and using unprintable vile language.
“She asked if I had come to celebrate their last day in office. But I ignored her completely. Then she kept aggressively putting her hands on my shoulders and shouting. While I ignored her verbal onslaught, as advised by those sitting around me, I requested twice that she refrain from touching me with her hands. She proceeded to do so yet again and went further to grab at my head-tie, which she attempted unsuccessfully to remove. This very act is considered a sacrilege to a titled matriarch such as myself in Igbo culture. It was at this point that I stood up to defend myself and gave her a dirty slap to stop her from attacking me. As she made towards me, I then pulled away her wig. She held on to her wig with her two hands and tried to take the wig away from me.
“The former APGA Chairman, Umeh, told her to leave me and told engaged APGA members that had gathered at the spot to lead her away, which they did and took her to the seat next to her husband, Chief Willie Obiano who sat through the entire episode completely speechless.
“What struck me through the whole episode was the fact that she was clearly intoxicated. I was stunned by the stench of whisky in her breath at such an early hour of the day. How could a first lady be so drunk and proceeded to turn up in that state at an inauguration ceremony that began at 9am?
“It is unfortunate that she threw all caution to the wind and imported this kind of melodrama to a state ceremony. This was highly embarrassing to the former governor who left the venue almost immediately, taking her along with him.
“Luckily, this did not disrupt the proceedings and I stayed back to witness the ceremony to the end after which we were treated to a sumptuous reception at the Government House.
“It is rather unfortunate that the former First Lady of Anambra State chose a high state function such as the inauguration ceremony of the incoming governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, who had personally invited me to the ceremony, not only in my capacity as a major stakeholder in Anambra State, but also as a principal member of the Board of Trustees of APGA, to display such crass aggression.
“This is not the first time that she is engaging in such outrageous behaviour. What is unfortunate is that by her conduct, she deeply embarrassed not only her immediate family and the peace-loving people of Anambra State, but she has equally displayed utter disregard for the office of Governor, which her own husband was respectfully allowed to enjoy in peace and dignity.”
The entire ugly incident in many names of Slaps, Fight and its purported verbal war, The personalities involved on the historical occasion in the political History of Anambra state remained a bad Omen to the political aspirations, ambition and struggle of Nigerian Women because the drama ridiculed the reputation of Nigerian Women while the personalities involved their political background as well as their political status created a political stigmatization which continue hindering the possibilities of Producing democratically elected Female President and Governors in Nigeria.
Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu action was clearly undemocratic because the public embarrassment which labeled Women as an inferior is preventable however there are proved of long term malice between them which requires nonviolence procedural principles of democracy as means to achieved peaceful solutions than public violence however Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu should understand that the Media are neither court nor Tribunal with a jurisdictions on the matter because telling the media Her own submission only escalates the entire situation so What is democratically expected of Mrs Bianca Ojukwu is to Make Public Apology to Mrs Ebele Obiano because Her violence action was unacceptable of which in her submission she confirmed that Mrs Obiano was under the influence of alcohol which possibly could be a defense for her if eventually the matter go to court for adjudication.
This drama between Mrs Ebele Obiano and Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu was related to an India Movie Titled (GULAAB GANG) of which the sociocultural, political and Democratic lessons of the Drama/Movie unfolded that Women are their own Enemy and WHY?
I’M not a judge or jury but the violence action of Mrs Bianca Ojukwu to Mrs Ebele Obiano disrespected not only Mrs Obiano as Mother, Wife and Daughter but the entire Nigerian Women Therefore Nigerian Women should United by Compelled Mrs Bianca Ojukwu to make public apology in all Media station, Tabloids and on Social Media without allowing the ugly situations to escalates like RUSSIA UKRAINE War however Nigerian Women Organization should form arbitration panel by summon both parties for proper arbitration as political precedent in order to prevent possible escalations as well serves as political redemption of Nigerian Women on many baseless and unwarranted issues which continue tarnishing the reputation of the virtues, dignities and respect of in the Society.