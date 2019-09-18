Rainy season usually comes with amalgam of joy and sadness. As it gives relief from harsh discomforting weather condition like scourging heat, it also carries in its trail flash flood, which usually results in deaths and/or collapsed buildings.

The rain also activates different bacteria and viruses that are often carried forward by insects like flies, moths or even butterflies.

However, roadside traders at various parts of Abuja are seriously battling the challenges that come with the rainy season. Hawkers, who also have recurring issues with task force officers, now pray for clear weather. From Apo, Lokogoma, Utako, Jabi, Wuse, Garki down to Asokoro, being trapped under the rain has been a harrowing ordeal for both traders and customers. Traders lament everyday of how rain disrupts their daily income.

Martha, (other name withheld), a roadside trader, sells roasted yam and plantain at Garki. She told Daily Sun: “I can’t wait for the rainy season to end. It is affecting my market. As I am talking to you, I have the worst experience today. All the sauce, yam and plantain I bought are still here. I pray every morning to God to hold the rain till late hours of the day. I don’t understand why Abuja people can’t come out with umbrella to buy my food. Any little rain affects my business too much.

“My loss is becoming worrisome. Before the rain started, I usually exhaust my goods but I can’t say the same with what is happening now, because sometimes we had to dispose them back home. Normally, I buy many foodstuffs every two days, because people rush them, but now I just buy few things like palm oil, salt and honey beans.