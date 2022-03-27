Showmax exclusive drama series, Real Housewives of Lagos will make its debut on the entertainment platform come April 8.

Produced by Livespot 360, Real Housewives of Lagos will be available exclusively on Showmax in more than 40 African countries, with new episodes every Friday.

Real Housewives of Lagos follows the opulent lives of six of the most glamorous women in Lagos. Carolyna Hutchings, a mother of three beautiful kids, is the CEO of Hutchings Limited, a real estate, oil and gas, and agricultural company. She is also the founder of Hopeville Foundation, an NGO that caters to women and children.

Laura Ikeji is a social media influencer, author and entrepreneur. The mother of two is married to former Super Eagles star, Christopher Kanu. Chioma Ikokwu is a lawyer as well as co-founder and CEO of luxury hair brand, Good Hair Ltd, and Brass and Copper Restaurant & Lounge. She also runs a women and children-focused charity called Goodway Foundation. Chioma has never been married.

Toyin Lawani-Adebayo is a renowned celebrity stylist, fashion designer, business mogul and CEO of Tiannah’s Place Empire. She is a mother of three super-talented kids and is married to musician and creative photographer, Segun Wealth. Iyabo Ojo is a famous Nollywood actress, producer, TikTok sensation, brand influencer, entrepreneur and CEO of Fepris Limited. Ojo is divorced and a mother of two.

Mariam Timmer is a PR expert and chief executive director at Six Sixteen Agency. She’s the creative director at Lure Fashion Limited, an online retail fashion line, online content creator, YouTuber and entrepreneur. Timmer is mom of a beautiful daughter and married to John Timmer.

In true Lagos style, they will be serving up all the high fashion, luxury, drama and power moves the franchise has come to be known and loved for globally. Speaking about the show, Candice Fangueiro, head of content: Showmax Africa, said, “As an African brand, showcasing and telling African stories is at the core of our content production, so we are excited to partner with NBCUniversal Formats to bring The Real Housewives of Lagos to our subscribers. The Real Housewives of Durban, now in its second season, has smashed viewing records and delighted fans. Our Nigerian subscribers are in for a treat with the local edition.”

Busola Tejumola, executive head of content West Africa channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, added, “The Real Housewives of Lagos has long been anticipated by fans of the franchise across Africa, and we’re excited to finally bring it to your screens. The show will explore the rich culture and lifestyle of Africa’s largest megacity, Lagos, through the eyes of six of the city’s most glamorous women. Each of these women is unique, fabulous and watch-worthy. We are certain that our viewers will enjoy the ride.”

