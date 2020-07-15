Showmax, an Internet TV has launched a new service, Showmax Pro, which bundles the existing Showmax entertainment service with music channels, news and live sport streaming from SuperSport.

Showmax Pro was launched in Nigeria on July 7and features games from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Premier Soccer League (PSL), as well as a wide range of live sport events including IAAF Athletics meet, professional boxing, and the world’s biggest marathons.

In June 2019, Showmax began testing sport live streaming, and the new Showmax Pro service is based on the results of the tests.

Speaking about Showmax’s history, Niclas Ekdahl, Chief Executive Officer of the Connected Video division of MultiChoice, said: “Showmax is an African video-on-demand service with many years’ experience operating on this continent. We’re local-first, which means listening to our customers and delivering African stories told in familiar voices as well as the best that Hollywood has to offer.

“Our local-first strategy is an advantage because it allows us to tailor our content, apps, packages, and partnerships specifically to what’s most important in Africa.”

On the newly added sport streaming service, Ekdahl said: “The live sport test we ran on Showmax in conjunction with SuperSport has been well received, so that’s forming an integral part of our new Showmax Pro service.”