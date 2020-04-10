With the launch of a new pop up channel featuring religious programmes and music that will get viewers off their feet and dancing, DStv customers are in for an Easter weekend like no other.

Launched on Thursday April 9, the channel, Africa’s Easter Pop Up will broadcast until Easter Monday, April 13 with the aim of catering to various Christian groups. According to Martin Mabutho, Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, the Africa Easter Channel will offer music and sermons that will keep viewers engaged and spiritually fulfilled during the four days of the channel going live.

“The DStv channel 344 will soon be the home of gospel music, moving sermons that will inspire customers across the country. DStv customers in Nigeria will be treated to the soul-lifting and encouraging sermon from the pulpit of Pastor Paul Adefarasin of House on the Rock. Anglican viewers will get a chance to come together for a unique and special Easter service led by Archbishop Dr. Thabo Makgoba while Methodists will be led by Rev. Michel Hansrod, General Secretary, Methodist Church of Southern Africa, and presiding Bishop Purity Malinga. Catholic brethren can join Father Lawrence Ndlovu for a special Easter service.

“Tune-in and catch popular gospel artistes such as Tim Godfrey, Lebo Sekgobela, Dr Tumi, Hillsong, William McDowell, Michael Mahender, and Joe Mettle to mention a few who will feature prominently on the channel. In addition to this, recorded messages submitted by the churches will broadcast on the channel,” he disclosed.