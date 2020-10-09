As sport activities across the world intensifies after the four-month interruption, many sports fans want to watch their favourite athletes and teams excel and provide entertainment and bragging rights. In an age where information and events move at lightning speed and everything seems to be “on the go”, keeping tabs on all games from the various sport events has taken a new dimension, courtesy of technological inventions, particularly, in a pandemic period.

With more sporting events now occurring on a more frequent basis, and as sport fans are being occupied and transiting from one point to another, there is the need to maintain a balance to ensure that the subscribers do not miss their favourite games. The broadcast of live sport events on Showmax Pro can, therefore, be said to be a timely one. Showmax Pro is a new video-on-demand entertainment service available for Showmax subscribers in Nigeria that bundles the existing Showmax entertainment offering with music channels, news and live sports streaming from SuperSport.

At a period when Nigerians are being encouraged to keep social distance and avoid crowded viewing centres, Showmax Pro allows sport fans to watch various live sporting activities such as the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Premier Soccer League (PSL) “on the go” from the comfort of wherever they may be.