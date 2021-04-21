Streaming service, Showmax, has reduced cost of its mobile-only entertainment plan, while all other prices remain unchanged.

Starting Monday, April 19, 2021, Showmax mobile subscribers in Nigeria were to pay NGN 1,200 a month for access to the full Showmax catalogue on a single mobile device. Almost a 20 per cent reduction from the previous price point of NGN 1,450.

Speaking about the price reduction, Yolisa Phahle, MultiChoice Group CEO for Connected Video, said: “We know that consumers are under pressure at the moment and we believe this change will be appreciated by our mobile customers as the decision not to increase any of our other prices. We have our most exciting slate of Showmax Originals this year and look forward to more Nigerians enjoying our proudly African stories.”

So far this year, the company has already released its first Showmax Nigeria Original, I Am LAYCON; a reality show on Big Brother Naija Season 5 winner, Lekan Agbeleshe, which broke first day streaming records on Showmax Nigeria. Other Showmax Originals that have been released this year include the follow-up to the very popular Tali’s Wedding Diary: Tali’s Baby Diary; the small-town psychological thriller DAM and the Kenyan police procedural Crime and Justice, a co-production with CANAL+.