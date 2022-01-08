Video streaming platform, Showmax, will on January 20 premiere its latest original series, Single-ish.

The 13-part drama series is adapted from the popular South African series, Unmarried, and it follows the lives of three women in Nairobi – Sintamei (Gathoni Metua), Mariah (Minne Kariuki), and Rebecca (Faith Kibathi), as they deal with the challenges that marriage, relationships and their careers throw at them. Single-ish also explores the strong bond of friendship that the women share, knowing that even when the world crumbles around them, they will always have each other.

Sintamie is an overachieving career-focused brilliant lawyer, who seems to have the life any woman would dream of. Mariah, the sassy one with a taste of the finer things in life, uses her looks to get what she wants. Rebecca, the humble and down-to-earth housewife and mother of 2, has lived with her high school sweetheart for nine years despite not being officially married. All three women come with their unique challenges.

Single-ish is produced by Insignia Productions, with Philippe Bresson and Grace Kahaki co-directing alongside Robby Bresson.