Big Brother Naija season 5 winner, Lekan Agbeleshe aka Laycon, is set to star in Showmax’s first-ever Nigerian original series titled, I Am Laycon, which is premiering in February 2021.

The 26-year-old musician and University of Lagos philosophy graduate hustled his way through life before landing a spot in Biggie’s house, where he wormed his way into the hearts of fans across the continent with his wit and lyrical genius. He now boasts 2.4 million followers on social media.

Laycon, who is currently working on his debut album, expressed his excitement about the show, saying, “I am excited to continue my life journey and embrace the new responsibilities of evolving, not just myself but everyone around me. I want you to come along for the ride, as you get to see the growth that you have supported and loved.”

Only recently, Laycon landed a brand ambassadorial deal with GOtv. He’s also set to drop the video of his hit single, HipHop, this week.

Meanwhile, local television channels including Channels TV, NTAi, and SilverbirdTV are now available in the streaming catalogue of Showmax.

The live streams are available to Showmax and Showmax Pro subscribers, including mobile plans, web and mobile devices as well as select Samsung and LG Smart TVs.