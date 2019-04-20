Ingredient:

•Boneless Beef

•Green Pepper

•Ginger chopped

•Garlic clove, chopped

•Corn Flour

•Soy sauce

•Beef seasoning or any other seasoning cube

•Salt to taste

•Vegetable oil

•Water

•Sugar (optional)

•White pepper

•Onions

•Carrot (optional)

•Red Pepper (optional)

Preparations:

Cut the beef lengthwise into strips. Cut strips, crosswise, into slices. Stack slices, cut lengthwise into thin strips.

Mix the beef, cornflour, little sprinkles of vegetable oil, some salt, beef seasoning or any seasoning, few ginger and garlic and white pepper in a bowl. Cover and refrigerate for 25 minutes.

Cut onions into thin long slices. Cut green pepper into thin long strips. Slice some garlic and ginger, mix cornstarch, sugar, water, soy sauce. If you decide to add red Pepper and Carrot also cut them into thin long strips.

Heat a pan and pour in a little vegetable oil and fry the beef mixture until golden brown. Pour in the onions, garlic, ginger and green pepper mixture and fry for about 2 minutes, ensure the green paper does not scorch. Ensure you stir all through the frying

Make a very light paste with corn flour and water. Stir in this corn flour mixture into the Pan and keep stirring until thick.

You can serve this with rice, noodle, spaghetti, potatoes or yam.