From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said shrinking resources shouldn’t stop leaders, particularly within the West African sub-region, to do the best for their people.

According to a statement by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari spoke Friday at State House, Abuja, while receiving in farewell audience, the Ambassador of Burkina Faso, His Excellency Piabie Firmin Gregoire N’do, who spent eight years on tour of duty.

“Leaders should do the best for their people within the limits of resources,” President Buhari affirmed, adding that he hoped the outgoing Ambassador would use experiences garnered in the field “for decision making in your country when you go back.”

Ambassador N’do expressed the good wishes of his country, and of himself to Nigeria, commending President Buhari for good diplomacy, which has seen Nigerians leading many international organizations.

He equally expressed appreciation for different kinds of support from Nigeria to Burkina Faso during the flooding crisis, their national elections, and at many other critical times.

He said he enjoyed his stay in Nigeria, had his last daughter here, and holds very pleasant memories of the country.

President Buhari jocularly asked if he gave his daughter Nigerian names.