Pro-Chancellor of the Benue State University (BSU), Chief Sebastine Hon (SAN) has charged youths to shun acts that are capable of leading them to failure.

The legal luminary stated this at his Gboko residence in Benue State while receiving an award of excellence in the legal practice and services to humanity presented to him by a non-governmental organisation known as Social Media Digest Summit (SMDS).

Hon, who stated that education, hard work and fear of God are necessities for success, recalled how his parents denied themselves of clothing and luxuries to enable him and his siblings to acquire education.

The Pro-Chancellor, while enjoining parents to consider the training of their children as a necessity, no matter the situation, restated his readiness to offer support when the need arises.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .