From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi
Pro-Chancellor of the Benue State University (BSU), Chief Sebastine Hon (SAN) has charged youths to shun acts that are capable of leading them to failure.
The legal luminary stated this at his Gboko residence in Benue State while receiving an award of excellence in the legal practice and services to humanity presented to him by a non-governmental organisation known as Social Media Digest Summit (SMDS).
Hon, who stated that education, hard work and fear of God are necessities for success, recalled how his parents denied themselves of clothing and luxuries to enable him and his siblings to acquire education.
The Pro-Chancellor, while enjoining parents to consider the training of their children as a necessity, no matter the situation, restated his readiness to offer support when the need arises.
He expressed satisfaction with the love, respect and solidarity demonstrated by the people towards him.
Earlier while presenting the award to the legal silk, the convener and team leader of SMDS, Jacob Wuese, while stressing that the organisation is non-political, maintained that the award was purely on merit, considering the expertise exhibited by Hon in His legal practice.
Wuese who noted that Hon truly deserved the award, listed his numerous contributions to communities and humanity including installation of boreholes across the communities, building of schools for training of youths, as well as job creation for the youths, among others.
Leave a Reply