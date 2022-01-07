From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Pro-Chancellor of the Benue State University (BSU), Chief Sebastine Hon (SAN) has charged youths to shun acts that are capable of leading them to failure.

The legal luminary stated this at his Gboko residence while receiving an award of excellence in the legal practice and services to humanity presented to him by a non-governmental organization known as Social Media Digest Summit.(SMDS)

Hon who stated that education, hard work, and fear of God are necessities for success, recalled how his parents denied themselves of clothing and luxuries to ensure him and his siblings acquire education.

The Pro-Chancellor while enjoining parents to consider the training of their children as a necessity no matter the situation, restated his readiness to offer support when the need arises.

He expressed satisfaction with the love, respect, and solidarity demonstrated by the people towards him.

Earlier while presenting the award to the legal silk, the convener and team leader of SMDS, Jacob Wuese while stressing that the organization is non-political, maintained that the award was purely on Merit considering the expertise exhibited by Hon in His legal practice.

Wuese who noted that Hon truly deserved the award, listed his numerous contributions to communities and humanity include installation of boleholes across the communities, building of schools for training of youths, as well as job creation for the teaming youths among others.