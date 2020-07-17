Afro music specialist, Shun Breezy aka Shun B, has unleashed on the music scene a brand new and jivey single titled, Oju Aja.

Oju Aja is Shun B’s first musical installment for this year, as well as his debut release under his new label management, Sony Music West Africa.

Shun B’s musical epiphany dates back to his childhood years when he enjoyed the melodies of highlife and juju music legends, Sir Shina Peters and Yinka Ayefele, and expressed himself as a drummer boy in the Celestial church. He attributes this period to having largely influenced his chosen style of music, which he describes as Afro life.

A Lagos-bred creative, Shun B’s music reflects the day-to-day experience of the average youth. He blends his uber fine vocals over simple sing-a-long and sometimes sensual lyrics, sharing narratives on the desires and hustles of his compatriots in their ultimate quest to attain the Nigerian dream. The new single, Oju Aja embodies this concept as it alludes to his stardom ambition while asserting the hopes of a finer life for every young and dreaming hustler.

The potential hit record produced by Bigmousebeat, packs on a lot of vibes that highlight Shun Breezy’s huge and untapped prospect in the artisanship of music. And he’s got a whole lot more coming!