The Director General – Conference of APC Support Groups and member of the National Strategic Lobby Committee of the party, Hon Obidike Chukwuebuka, has call on politicians to shun conspiracy to steal and refocus their mindsets towards development.

He spoke during and interaction with the media over the weekend, regarding issues of corruption bedeviling the country and stated that; “Our biggest challenge as a country, is lack the of patriotic citizens who really want to see Nigeria succeed.

“It’s quite unfortunate that everyone who gets into any leadership position in Nigeria, wants to loot whatever he or she could be able to loot using that office, for the selfish benefit of his or her family.

“In most cases they even loot and take outside the country, enriching those countries where they took the loot to, while impoverishing Nigeria and Nigerians who gave them the opportunity to serve our country. very myopic!

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

“If this is how leaders from those other countries we admire thier development, were behaving, then they wouldn’t have developed their country to now attract us to relocate there or even take the loots there”.

“Our politicians must understand that as leaders entrusted with our National patrimony, and on whose decisions the fate of millions of Nigerians hangs; their Conspiracy to develop must be bigger than the conspiracy to steal”. We must find the good conscience, fear of God and courage to work for Nigeria for the sake of Nigerians and the future of our generation yet unborn.”

He said that, “there is no country that is better than Nigeria. The difference is that while leaders in those countries choose to selflessly develops their country, we keep destroying ours. We must turn a new leaf, and work towards the growth and development of Nigeria, for our country to be better.

“Because even when these enemies of Nigeria, loot, destroy and flee Nigeria, they still will never be treated like first class citizens in those countries they run to. There is no place like home, one day they or their children will still come back to meet Nigeria how they messed it up.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .