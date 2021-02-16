From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has charged ambassadors-designate to shun acts that could be inimical to the image of the country, particularly corruption and impunity.

Onyeama also charged the envoys to have zero tolerance for corruption and impunity, even as he charged them to change the negative narratives of Nigerian embassies and missions and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in their designated countries.

Speaking during the opening of a three-day induction programme for ambassadors-designate, consul general and charge d’affaires in Abuja, Onyeama said the call to shun corruption should be taken seriously by the envoys.

He disclosed the House of Representatives was beaming its searchlight on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the missions following negative perceptions about the ministry.

Onyeama further said as representatives of President Muhammadu Buhari, the newly appointed ambassadors should project Nigeria’s national interest and image in their designated countries.

He also directed the ambassadors-designate to leverage on the foreign policy thrust of the country already built by the president which has made Nigeria to be in good terms with all countries and getting required support from countries.

“The result of the Buhari doctrine is that Nigeria is on good terms with every country in the world. This will make your jobs as envoys of Mr. President much easier.

“Mr. President is one of our strongest national brands. So, I will urge you to leverage on that brand and goodwill to promote Nigeria’s national interest and image in the countries to which you have been deployed.

“There is a strong and persistent narrative from within and without the ministry on corruption and poor governance in the ministry and missions. The House of Representatives is beaming its searchlight on the ministry and the missions.”

We see trending clips on social media portraying our missions in negative light. So, you have to have zero tolerance for corruption and impunity,” he said.

“Remember you are also service providers, especially consular services. So, your staff and missions have to be sympathetic and responsive to the needs of clients and not subject them to hardship and arbitrary decisions and actions. Be good ambassadors. Your actions and inactions will impact on the success or otherwise of Nigeria’s foreign policy,” Onyeama said.

House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman,

Yusuf Yakub, also charged the envoys to do everything possible to ensure Nigeria’s foreign mission functioned optimally.

While saying foreign service representation will no longer be business as usual, Yakub said it was time to think outside the box for quality service delivery.

“Our foreign missions are in dire need of rescue and even revival and these are not the best of times for the Nigerian State to entertain any wastage.

“I call on you to prepare yourselves for the challenges that you will confront and your ability to address some of these challenges will mark you as either a hero or a tea-drinking diplomat,” Yakub said.