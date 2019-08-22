Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Governor of Ekiti State Kayode Fayemi has urged the 1,447 corps members recently posted to the state for compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to join his government in the fight against all forms of social ills and shortcomings such as illiteracy, rural underdevelopment, out of school children, insecurity, female and child abuse as well as HIV/AIDs sensitisation and prevention.

Governor Fayemi who joined the NYSC state coordinator, Mrs. Okpongete Emmanula, to warn the young men and women to desist from acts of cultism and drug abuse, promised to ensure they have a secure and fruitful stay in the state.

The governor gave the corps members the charge on Thursday during their swearing-in ceremony at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Ise, Ise-Orun Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “I commend your patriotic act as you left your various homes and states far and wide to travel to Ekiti State to register and participate in this novel scheme which no doubt was established by the founding fathers 46 years ago as possible solution to the deep mistrust and suspicion among different ethnoreligious people in Nigeria that led to the civil war between 1967 to 1970 as well as socioeconomic development of the country.

“The scheme’s programmes are designed in such a way that educated youths in Nigeria like you are to drive these programmes with ultimate objective of eliminating ignorance, mistrust and suspicion that will eventually unite and integrate the multi ethnic and multi religious people of our great country.”

I urge you to participate actively in all orientation course programmes , as you are being prepared for greater role during this service year and after the service as leaders.”

Also assuring the youngsters of fruitful stay, Mrs. Okpongete said: “To facilitate the physical, moral and intellectuality induction of these corps members, NYSC management has engaged the services of seasoned personnel from the Nigeria Army, Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre s, the Nigeria Police, Red Cross, Skilled Entrepreneurs, professional personnel’s from Ministry of Health, Justice and COREN.

“We wish to seize this opportunity to press our request for the completion of renovation of some of our dilapidated structures and the construction of a lecture hall and more hostels for corps members and staff.

“I wish to warn you that we have zero tolerance for cultism and drug addiction. We frown at every negative act capable of threatening the peace of this camp,” she said.

“You are very lucky to be posted to Ekiti, the state governor has genuine interest in the welfare of corps members; you will need to reciprocate this kind gesture of government by serving with commitment and patriotism.

“You have been mobilised at a time when our great nation needs you most as you are the generations to move our dear country to the next level.. Therefore, you are to take seriously your training in this orientation course and be ready to contribute positively at all times.

“Nigeria is waiting eagerly for you to take positive steps that will lead us to the desired haven. I enjoin you therefore to make discipline your watchword, be focused during this course and participate in SAED training in camp.”