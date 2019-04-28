Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Provost, Federal College of Education Eha-Amufu (FCEE) Enugu State, Dr. Pauline Ikwuegbu has warned first batch of degree students to shun cultism, examination malpractices and anti-social behaviours or face expulsion.

Ikwuegbu gave the warning on Saturday during the matriculation of 1700 National Certificate of Education (NCE) students and 311 first batch of the school’s degree student under a programme of affiliation with University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN).

“Any student caught in cultism, exam malpractices or any anti-social behaviour will be expelled. Remain focused to your studies, as the college authority will not spare any student involved in cultism or anti-social behaviours.

“The college will give students all necessary encouragement and support to enable them to actualise their academic dreams of gaining admission into the institution,” she said.

She expressed appreciation to the Vice-Chancellor of UNN, Prof Benjamin Ozumba for making it possible for the affiliation with the university to succeed.

“The college 25th matriculation today is unique in two ways, this is the first time the college is matriculating first batch of degree students, that will be awarded UNN degree on graduation as well as first time a female provost will be conducting matriculation in FCEE since the college is established in 1981.

“FCEE is grateful to UNN for accepting the affiliation request and National University Commission (NUC) for its approval for the college to run degree programmes”.