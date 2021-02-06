From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Prof. Charles Igwe, the vice chancellor, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), has urged newly admitted students to shun cultism and other vices like internet fraud and exam malpractice or risk expulsion.

Igwe gave the warning yesterday in Nsukka during the institution’s 46th matriculation ceremony for students admitted in the 2019/2020 academic session.

He said UNN has zero tolerance for cultism, internet fraud, exam malpractice and other vices that would bring the image of the university into disrepute.

“Your mission here is to study hard in your chosen courses so that you will graduate with good result.

“The university will provide the enabling environment for you to excel.

“But if you are found guilty of cultism, internet fraud, exam malpractice or any other vice that will bring the image of the university into disrepute, you will be expelled,” he said.

The VC urged the students to strictly observe the COVID-19 safety protocols as issued by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“You must always wear you face mask, wash your hands regularly as well as use hand sanitisers as directed by NCDC.

“You are expected also to maintain social distance in class, hostels and in campus to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

“You must also obey other rules and regulations put in place by the university in order to make the institution safe for everybody,” he said.

Igwe advised the new students to always live in harmony with other members of the university community.

“This can be achieved through mutual respect and tolerance of others, whose choices, looks, habits and ways of life may be different from yours,” he said.

Speaking with Sunday Sun, some of the new students expressed appreciation to God who made it possible for them to gain admission in UNN.

Miss Ani Chinemerem, Department of Medical Radiography and Radiological Sciences said she would work hard and avoid any distractions that would prevent her from bagging first class degree on graduation.