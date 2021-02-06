From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Prof Charles Igwe, the Vice-Chancellor, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), has urged newly admitted students to shun cultism, internet fraud, exam malpractice and other vices or risk expulsion from the university.

Prof Igwe gave the warning on Saturday in Nsukka during the institution 46th matriculation ceremony for students admitted in the 2019/2020 academic session.

He said UNN has a zero-tolerance policy for cultism, internet fraud, exam malpractice and other vices that would bring the image of the university into disrepute.

‘Your mission here is to study hard in your chosen course of study so that you will graduate with a good result,’ the vice-chancellor told the new students.

‘The university will provide the enabling environment for you to excel n your chosen course of study.

‘But if you are found guilty of cultism, internet fraud, exam malpractice or any other vice that will bring the image of the university in disrepute, you will be expelled.’

The VC urged the students to strictly observe the COVID-19 safety protocols as issued by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

‘You must always wear your face mask, wash your hands regularly as well as use hand sanitisers as directed by NCDC.

‘You are expected also to maintain social distance in classes, hostels and on campus to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

‘You must also obey other rules and regulations put in place by the university in order to make the institution safe for everybody,’ he said.

Igwe advised the newly admitted students to always live in harmony with other members of the university community.

‘This can be achieved through mutual respect and tolerance of others, whose choices, looks, habits and ways of life may be different from yours,’ he said.

Speaking with Sunday Sun, some of the newly admitted students expressed appreciation to God who made it possible for them to gain admission in UNN.

Miss Ani Chinemerem of the Department of Medical Radiography and Radiological Sciences said she would work hard and avoid any distractions that would prevent her from bagging first-class degree on graduation.

Sunday Sun observed that all the Matriculants, Guardians, visitors and staff of the institution complied with COVID-19 protocols.