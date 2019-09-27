Prof. Florence Orabueze of the Department of English and Literary Studies, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), has urged youths in the country to embrace work hard and shun craze for quick acquisition of wealth.

Orabueze spoke in Nsukka, at the UNN-Odili Postgraduate Students Day celebration, with the titled, ” Cyber Crime Among Nigerian Graduates: Implication on National Development.’’

She said that parents should properly bring up their children, and warn them of the consequences of engaging in dubious and deviant acts.

“It’s unfortunate that some of the youths no longer believe in hard work but on cyber crime as an easy way to make money.

“If the society will question every means of quick wealth and place appropriate sanctions on culprits, the cankerworm of getting rich overnight through internet fraud will be eradicated,” she said.

Orabueze, who chaired the programme, said it was worrisome that students in tertiary institutions would have fleet of cars and houses worth millions of naira without being queried by their parents or the society.

She expressed concern over recent US Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) clampdown on many internet fraudsters in which Nigerian youths were in the majority.

“We must train our youths on the benefits of hard work and faith in God. This will bring good image to the country.

“I commend UNN-Odili Postgraduate Hostel Students for the title of this year’s day, which is very apt and shows they are concerned about the rising cases of cyber crime among the youths,” she said.

Prof. Charles Igwe, the UNN Vice-Chancellor, who spoke, expressed worry on the rising cases of cyber crime, noting that it is capable of having adverse effect on world economy.

Igwe stressed the need for good upbringing of the children.

The VC, represented by the Dean, School of Postgraduate Studies, Prof. Lawrence Ezeanyika, commended the students for organising the programme.

”UNN will give necessary support to ensure that students from the university are not involved in any cyber crime even after graduation, “he said

Earlier, Efido Samuel, Sixth Governor of Odili Postgraduate Students Hostel, said the event was an annual tradition, where postgraduate students unite to tackle personal and national issues.

“This year’s event is to sensitise postgraduate students on the dangers of cyber crimes and possible ways of avoiding them.

“Due to unemployment facing Nigerian graduates, our slogan in PG School is One Student One Skill.

“It is disheartening the way some graduates and undergraduates have resorted to cyber crime as avenue of making quick money, which has landed some into trouble,” he said. (NAN)