From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications Paulinus Nsirim has called on people of the state to shun detractors whose stock in trade is to demarket Rivers.

Nsirim made the call when he spoke on a radio programme in Port Harcourt and urged the people of the state to ‘join hands with Governor Nyesom Wike to build this new Rivers State because he is enthusiastic to make Rivers State a destination of choice and investors’ haven. He can do that if we collectively support him.’

The commissioner said contrary to claims of the high level of insecurity, Rivers is safe for investors to come in and do business.

‘If the state is not safe, NLNG wouldn’t have opened its corporate headquarters in Port Harcourt. Next Supermarket, which is the largest in Africa, couldn’t have opened business in Port Harcourt.’

He said Governor Wike has in the last six years demonstrated commitment to the execution of the New Rivers Vision blueprint configured to address the issues of education, healthcare, sports development, agriculture and rural development, women empowerment among others, which he envisioned on the assumption of office in 2015.

‘We have a patriotic man who loves his state with all his heart. Governor Wike doesn’t want to play to the gallery about the development of Rivers State,’ Nsirim said.

‘He has promised Rivers people he will continue executing projects until he hands over in May 2023. Such a character is rare to find in Nigerian governance.

‘Governor Wike is bequeathing a new legacy for politics in Nigeria, to say to people not to abandon the people halfway if given a mandate for the second tenure.’

He said Governor Wike’s dexterity in the execution of legacy projects in his second tenure was not to play to the gallery but to leave a legacy for posterity ‘because you see, oftentimes, people just come to public office without knowing that a day of reckoning will come.’

He emphasised that Governor Wike wants to set the standard where he would leave the Brick House and walk tall the streets of Port Harcourt, being heralded as a man who came and gave governance a new meaning.

‘I can say without fear of contradiction that considering the infrastructural revolution currently witnessed in the state within the limits of available resources, Governor Wike has made every Rivers man proud,’ he said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.