Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Gabriel Dike, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to Nigerians to desist from actions and comments that could jeopardise the unity and progress of the nation.

President Buhari, who spoke during the launch of the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day (AFRD) Emblem and Appeal Fund, said this year’s occasion reminded Nigerians of the need to guard jealously the unity of the nation which was won at great cost.

The president, who stressed that “Nigeria’s strength lies in her diversity” honoured the memory of the nation’s fallen heroes and veterans, recounting their sacrifices during the First and Second World Wars, the Nigerian Civil War and Peace Support Operations around the world.

He paid tribute to men and women currently engaged in internal security operations, particularly the ongoing fight against insurgency, terrorism and armed banditry in some parts of the country, praising them for remaining steadfast in the difficult task of restoring peace and security despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“We honour the memory of our gallant officers and men who have paid the supreme sacrifice in order to keep the country united as one entity.

“The nation remains grateful for the efforts and sacrifice of the armed forces, especially in the fight against insurgency and other internal security challenges confronting Nigeria.

“The Armed Forces Remembrance Day or Veterans Day as it is known in some parts of the world is an important event observed in commemoration of the end of the Second World War.”

On security operations in the North West and North Central, President Buhari expressed delight at the return of normalcy in some of the areas that previously witnessed security challenges.

“However, all hands must be on deck to check attacks on soft targets,” he said.

According to a statement by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari restated that his administration would continue to forge useful alliances with neighbours and friends in the international community for the total defeat of the security threats affecting the sub-region.

He pledged that under his watch the armed forces would operate with the best modern warfare equipment, with welfare issues receiving utmost attention.

“We are quite aware that it is our responsibility to provide a conducive environment that is devoid of security threats.

“I want to re-assure Nigerians that security being one of the pillars of this administration will continue to be at the forefront until peace and security are restored in the country,” he said.

He reassured Nigerians of his administration’s commitment to creating an environment in which all citizens and foreigners are guaranteed freedom and returns on investments.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has administered oath of office to Isa Kwarra as chairman, National Population Commission.

Other members who also took oath of office were Ibrahim Mohammed, (Bauchi); Ayodeji Ajayi (Ekiti), Joseph Kwai Shazin, (FCT) , Garba A. Garba (Jigawa), Bala Almu Banya, (Katsina); Alhaji Razaq Gidado, (Kwara); Mrs Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, (Lagos), Ali Silas Agara (Nasarawa).

Others were Muhammed Chuso A. Dottijo, (Sokoto); Mai Aliyu Mohammad (Yobe), and Muhammadu Muktar Rini (Zamfara).