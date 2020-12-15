From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on its members to shun all divisive tendencies and remain united to enable it deliver dividends of democracy to electorate.

The state Chairman of the party, Bashir Bolarunwa, made the call, yesterday, during the inauguration of the party’s Care taker committee members for state, local government and wards, held in Ilorin.

He said all party men and women should come together to promote party unity and cohesion and urged them to remain forward looking and ensure they did not betray the trust reposed in them by the electorates.

Bolarinwa advised all party members to avail themselves the opportunity of the forthcoming membership revalidation to renew their registration. He, however, assured the residents of the state of the determination of party to fullfill it’s electoral promises.