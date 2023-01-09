By Lukman Olabiyi

Ahead of the polls, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, prayed for a smooth and peaceful transition, urging people to disregard evil predictions of anarchy and violence usually thrown out during election season by fake prophets and enemies of the country.

The governor also enjoined Lagosians to continue to keep faith with his administration, saying his government has lived up to the excellent spirit associated with Lagos State in line with the THEMES developmental agenda.

He said his administration during his first term in office had delivered many laudable and iconic projects in all the six-pillars of his its development agenda.

The governor disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari would be in Lagos in the next two weeks to commission some of the iconic projects by his administration. He listed some of the projects as the First Phase of the Blue Line Rail from Marina to Mile 2, Imota Rice Mill, First Phase of the Lekki-Epe Expressway and the J Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, as well as flag-off of Phase II of the Blue Line Rail from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko.

“As we offer our deep and heartfelt gratitude to God, at this thanksgiving, I wish to enjoin all Lagosians to continue to keep faith with us, and rest assured that the Greater Lagos of our collective dream is within reach,” he said..

The Annual Thanksgiving Service was tagged “Praising The Name of God,” and was organised by the First Family of Lagos State in conjunction with the Ministry of Home Affairs at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.