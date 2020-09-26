

A youth ambassador to the Economic Financial Crime Commission {EFCC}, Chukwuebuka Obidike, has appealed to Nigerian leaders; particularly the National Assembly members, governors, and ministers, to shun corrupt practices and render selfless service to the country.

Speaking at a forum in Abuja recently, Obidike decried the state of affairs in Nigeria, alleging that the activities of some National Assembly members, state governors and ministers have contributed to the decay in the polity and lack of development in the country.

He stated, “Corrupt practices have become some of the most assailed factors in explaining the failure and underdevelopment in Nigeria. This is not without cause. Corruption is one of the most prominent elements militating against the proper marshalling of resources in Nigeria.

Obidike lamented that corruption has permeated almost every space in Nigeria and has made the country sick, blaming it on corrupt leaders whose unpatriotic and selfish activities militate against development.

The anti-graft campaigner further argued, “The fight against corruption is everyone’s responsibility: The government, the citizen and even the international community {owing to the fact the fact that some countries are receptacles for money stolen by government officials in the Nigeria}. But the people’s commitment would be difficult to secure if the leaders who are calling on them for sacrifice do not make sacrifices themselves.

“Why are our infrastructural facilities including roads, power, schools, hospitals among others are in such a calamitous situation? Corruption has done an incalculable harm to the progress of Nigeria as a country and the effects have been far-reaching.

“This is visible in the country’s negative international image, lack of legitimacy for government, violence and political instability, erosion of social values, including the culture of hard work, social trust, respect for others, especially elders and the weak, etc.

“Resources are inefficiently allocated and companies that otherwise would not be qualified to win government contracts are often awarded projects as a result of sharp malpractices.”

The Ambassador also noted that corrupt tendencies can lead to an uneven distribution of wealth as small businesses face unfair competition from large companies that have established illegal connections with government officials.

He stated that government officials, even un-elected ones, live on trust, insisting that retaining the confidence of the people is crucial to their survival, even s he observed that public confidence is important to the smooth functioning of government.

“Unethical behaviour on the part of government officials leads to loss of public trust. A government cannot function effectively, if the public believes that its officials are corrupt, even if they are not,” said Obidike.