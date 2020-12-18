The Nigerian Army has decorated the 39 newly promoted Major-Generals with their new rank with a warning that they should shun lobbying and hobnobbing with politicians.

Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai, the Army would not tolerate any form of indiscipline and disloyalty from officers and soldiers.

He frowned at the way officers resorted to lobbying for positions, postings and appointments by using top politicians to achieve their aims.

He told the officers that rather than lobby for perceived positions and appointments perceived to be juicy, they should gun for the position of the office of the Chief Of Army Staff, the highest position in the army:

“The office of chief of army staff is the only one to be lobbied for if you must engage in the business of lobbying. With hard work, discipline, excellence, loyalty and professionalism, you can be appointed to the exalted office.”

He urged them to maintain a state of fitness to be able to lead their troops to engage the criminals disturbing the peace of the country as some of them would be deployed to the theatre:

“I challenge you to maintain state of fitness and be ready to show fitness in leading your troops and also pay attention to the welfare of your subordinates.

“There is much work to be done and some of you are in the theatre of operation while some of you can also find yourselves there,”

COVID-19; 26 Army Generals test positive, 417 others undergo test as army carry out fumigation of units, formation nationwide

The Army Headquarters, Abuja, has confirmed that 26 Generals and other senior officers have so far tested positive for COVID-19, while 417 others are undergoing COVID-19 test.

This came after the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Major General Olubunmi Irefin, died from COVID-19 complications during the Chief of Army Staff Conference in Abuja.

Similarly, the army said all officers and soldiers serving at the Army Headquarters are being tested, while “COVID-19 protocols are being strictly enforced in all units and formations of the service.

Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sagir Musa, said the army now has 26 confirmed cases after 417 personnel were tested for COVID-19. He added that the Army Headquarters complex was fumigated on December 12:

“The Chief of Army Staff’s Annual Conference started on December 7 with the virtual commissioning of the Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Command’s Headquarters at Giri by the President. Among the attendees was Maj Gen JO Irefin, the late General Officer Commanding 6 Division, based in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Same day, at about 9pm, having complained of fever, headache and mild cough, he was taken to Defence Medical Centre, Abuja.

“His medical history revealed that he was treated for malaria with parenteral artemether a week ago at 6 Division Medical Services and Hospital in Port Harcourt Barracks. On Wednesday 8 December 2020, his sample for COVID 19 was taken and he was directed to self-isolate pending the outcome of the test. On the same day, the result of his COVID 19 test was confirmed positive and was taken to Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital, Abuja for further management.

“Sadly, he passed on at about 0510 hours on Thursday 10th of December 2020. The cause of his death was reported as respiratory failure secondary to the complications of COVID 19 infection.

“On the confirmation that Gen Irefin’s COVID-19 test was positive on 9 December 2020, the Chief of Army Staff directed the immediate suspension of the conference and all participants were directed to move into self-isolation in line with FGN protocols on COVID 19 pandemic.

“Equally, comprehensive testing of all participants commenced immediately. Consequently, as at Sunday the 13th of December 2020, a total of 417 personnel have so far been tested with 26 confirmed positive cases. Currently, all participants are in self-isolation irrespective of their results while Nigeria Centre for Disease Control recommended COVID-19 treatment drugs were immediately issued to those that tested positive.

“Accordingly, all officers and soldiers working at the Army Headquarters are being tested and COVID-19 protocols being strictly enforced across all units and formations of the NA. Meanwhile, the entire Army Headquarters complex was thoroughly fumigated on Saturday, December 12, 2020”.

…How Gen Irefin died, by Army

The Nigerian Army has frowned at the politicization of the death of one of the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Port Harcourt, Major General Olubunmi Irefin, to COVID-19, in Abuja while attending the 2020 Chief Of Army Staff Conference.

Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Saghir Musa, said: “The sudden death of Maj General JO Irefin is no doubt a great loss to the Nigerian Army (NA), his family and the country at large. In view of the fake news, unnecessary and wicked insinuations that started emanating from unknown group or individuals, the NA wishes to inform members of the public the sequence of events that led to the death of the late senior officer.

“Recall that the Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference 2020, started on 7 December 2020 following the virtual declaration by President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for its commencement. The participants who were mostly Principal Staff Officers, General Officers Commanding (GOCs), Corps Commanders, Commandants of NA schools, Directors and other invited dignitaries assembled in Giri venue of the first phase of the conference during which Mr President virtually commissioned the NA Cyber Warfare Command Headquarters among other vital projects.

“Among the attendees was Maj Gen J.O. Irefin the erstwhile GOC 6 Division NA. While at Giri, the General started complaining of discomfort. Despite the discomfort, he was at phase 2 in life camp for the commissioning of Housing Scheme for families of officers and soldiers killed in action from where he left the venue for his accommodation. He was later taken to Defence Medical Centre same day at about 2125 hours having complained of fever, headache and mild cough. Medical history revealed that he was treated for malaria with parenteral artemether a week ago at 6 Division Medical Services and Hospital Port Harcourt where he was the GOC. He had fever but oxygen saturation was normal at 99%. Other vital signs were essentially stable on presentation. A working diagnosis of drug resistant malaria to rule out lobar pneumonia and COVID 19 infection was made. He was also placed on cefriaxone and COVID 19 test was requested.

“Consequently, in the morning of 8 December 2020, the fever and cough have subsided and he was eating well. On the same day (8 December 2020), he was discharged after his sample for COVID 19 test had been taken and was requested to self isolate pending the out come of the test. On 9 December 2020, the result of the COVID 19 test conducted on him was positive. As a result, he was taken to 063 Nigerian Airforce Hospital Abuja where his SpO saturation was noted to be well reduced to between 55 – 60%. He was then immediately taken to Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital, Abuja by the Commander 063 NAF Hospital for further management. At the hospital, he was immediately admitted and placed on high flow oxygen. An initial improvement of 80 – 82% oxygen saturation was noticed. He was then commenced on Anti viral agent remdesivir based on the COVID 19 test result. Other treatment included the usual COVID 19 treatment cocktail. Unfortunately, despite these efforts, at about 0510 hours on Thursday 10th of December 2020, the Commander 063 NAF Hospital Abuja was informed that the senior officer desaturated again and eventually died. The cause of his death was reported as respirotary failure secondary to the complications of COVID 19 infection.

“Above is the sequence of events that led to the demise of General Irefin. This explanation is essential to ward off mischievous and wicked insinuations from certain quarters alluding unwholesome act as responsible for the death of the respected senior officer.”

Buratai performs ground breaking of TYB-IRCC house

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai, has laid the foundation for the construction of of TY Buratai International Golf Resort and Country Club (TYB–IRCC) house, Mambila Barracks, Abuja.

He said the would continue to support golf and other sporting activities for the health and economic benefits of the officers and civilian golfers.

He expressed delight at the infrastructural development of the club which has Lt-Gen Lamidi Adeosun as chairman. He charged army and civilian golfers to continue to participate in tournaments to take the club to enviable height:

“It accords me much pleasure to see my noble vision finally transformed into reality. I was convinced the utilisation of this land for the purpose of which it was meant in the Abuja master plan would serve much higher purpose and benefit to the members of NA and other services, paramilitary organisations and the general public as a whole.

“The actualisation of this dream and the outcome we are seeing today gives credence to the sound belief will have and the reality of what we are witnessing today.

“I followed with keen interest the impressive development and giant strides achieved by the TYB–IRCC’s management even with liberate limited funding on the Nigerian Army.

“The voluntary contributions of the NA officers and those from other services both serving and retired is testimony that a good product sells itself.”