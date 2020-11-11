Following the commencement of an indefinite strike by the Natural Gas Senior Staff Association (PENGASSAN) over the implementation of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Tuesday dismissed insinuations of possible scarcity of petroleum products and urged consumers to shun panic buying.

The NNPC Group Managing Director, Mr Mele Kyari, who gave the assurance in a statement said all fuel stations and petrol depots in the country have enough stock of products to service consumers and are open for business.

While expressing hope that the industrial dispute would be settled amicably, Kyari assured that the Corporation has thus far emplaced a stock of over 2.9 billion litres of petrol to guarantee seamless movement of people, goods and services across the country in the forthcoming Christmas season and beyond. The NNPC GMD reiterated that the Corporation is determined to make the 2020 end-of-year festivities a zero fuel queue period just like the preceding year, noting that critical stockholders in the petroleum products supply and distribution chain such as tanker drivers, depot owners and road transport owners have been mobilised to ensure hitch-free season.