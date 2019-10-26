Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has urged the people of Plateau to eschew the religious, ethnic and political rancour that has polarised the state, but focus instead on matters that would unite them.

He said the decisions taken by his administration are in the best interest of the State and not to satisfy any personal or group interest other than the people he has sworn to protect and serve.

Lalong stated this yesterday during the October monthly prayer and fasting session held at the Chapel of Grace, Government House Chapel, Rayfield, Jos, Plateau State.

“We need you to continue to pray for us and encourage us. We are not angels nor are we infallible. Even if we make mistakes, ask God to help us correct them, but I can assure you that we are always consulting with people to find solutions to our problems. The issue is that some people prefer to criticize but hardly bring any solution on the table even the one they vehemently choose to castigate,” the Governor remarked.

“We must eliminate religious, tribal and political dichotomy and divisions that polarise us as a people. We need to think differently and change the fortunes of the state by thinking Plateau and acting Plateau because when the state prospers, then individuals will be able to realise their God given talents and gifts.”

Lalong said everything will be done to sustain the peace currently enjoyed in the stat, exhorting citizens to always pray for those in authority and support them with ideas that will provide solutions to social challenges.

“For me as the Governor of Plateau State, my responsibility is to do justice to all people in the State whatever their background or affiliations. That is why every decision we take as a government is to ensure that we address the problems bordering us and not to escalate it,” he said.

“I will do everything that is needed to ensure that the peace that we have today is maintained and improved upon because when there is peace, there will be investment and prosperity which will reduce crime.”

He advised those who are bent on criticising every policy of government to think about the greater good of the state rather than parochial sentiments capable of isolating people and deterring progress.

Chaplain of the Government House Rev. Fr. David Ajang, in his homily, asked the people of Plateau to reflect on how God has endowed the state with abundant natural and human resources that are the envy of people within and outside the country.