By Lukman Olabiyi

South West governors, traditional rulers and other stakeholders have been urged to focus more on the unity of the Yoruba race and shun politics of bitterness.

Asia chapter of the Oodua Progressives Union (OPU) gave the charge, yesterday, during the maiden edition of the Asia Summit held via online Webinar, with over 900 participants present from all over the world.

Professor of African Studies, Department of Linguistics, African and Asian Studies, Faculty of Arts, University of Lagos, Oladele Orimoogunje, was the guest lecturer at the summit attended by other social, economic and political analysts.

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, who is also the global convener of OPU, said the summit remains the most viable forum for proper discourse, saying the group had a record of using the outcome of the summit to set a new policy and direction for the South West.

He said the present situation in the country can only be salvaged if the South West governors lay more emphasis on the unity of the entire race rather than politics and power wrestle.

“History has shown that the Yoruba have the best in terms of approach to issues and strategy for achieving the best. We are very articulate in decision making, and our greatest strength is in being united.

“As good as we are as a race, our greatest undoing is lack of unity in Yorubaland. And we have also lost the integrity test as it was in the past. But the bulk stops at the desk of our leaders. If the South West governors could shun politics of bitterness, unite and drive the vision of the region, I am very sure, Yoruba will definitely be the leading race in the world.”

Adams, however, said the OPU will continue to seek unity of the race, adding that the Asia summit would come up with positive ideas that would bring about prosperity and solutions to most of the problems we are faced with in the South West.

“The summit was in line with the original plan of our organisation. The Asia summit of today is also a reflection of our desire to ensure the best for Yoruba sons and daughters across the globe.”

