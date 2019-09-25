Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Uche Okafor, has urged journalists to be fair, objective and shun sensationalism in their reportage as watchdog of the society.

Okafor, who commended members of the media for their efforts at reporting the House proceedings fairly, urged them to always report facts devoid of bias.

The speaker noted that the assembly, which was inaugurated on June 12, has impacted the lives of the people of the state through passage of quality bills and resolutions.

“Shun sensationalism and unethical conducts that can query your professionalism and private practice as well. We recently passed a bill on establishing Anambra State Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Agency.

“The bill aims at accommodating Anambra State in the global new information communication order. A new legislative agenda will soon be adopted to guide the House in its programmes and activities.

“We have been able to maintain mutual understanding among ourselves, which has enhanced our working relationship. We promise to uphold the cordial relationship already existing between the state legislature and other arms of government for the common good of the citizenry.”

Okafor commended Governor Willie Obiano for his prompt implementation of most of their resolutions, especially those connected with infrastructure development of the state.

He called on the people of the state, especially politicians to see development as a collective responsibility by embarking on things that would promote peace and progress.