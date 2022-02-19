Mr Wemi Jones, the Kogi State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, has advised students to embrace hard work, be focused and shun all forms of crimes and social vices.

Jones gave the advice when he visited Ajiyolo Community Secondary School, Ajiyolo Ojaji, Dekina Local Government Areas to inspect ongoing renovation at the school.

He urged the students to be hardworking, focused, disciplined, obey teachers and do their best to be successful in life.

He also said that the students should never allow politician use them as thugs or instruments of violence.

”The governor has decided to fix your school and make it a world-class. Your laboratory will be equipped as soon as the renovation work is completed,” he said.

The Principal of the school, Mr Yakubu Oguche, expressed excitement over the visit of the commissioner and his team.

Oguche, represented by the Vice-Principal, Mrs Grace Ibilomo, said that the visit would motivate the students to be focused and determined to become whoever they aspire in life. (NAN)