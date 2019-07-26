Maduka Nweke

Lagos State Government has enjoined residents of the state seeking accommodation to engage only the services of registered estate developer/agents across the state. Making the statement during a site visit by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing Mr. Wasiu Adedamola Akewusola, at Alapere, Ketu area of the state where a fraudulent property developer collected money from over 262 prospective home buyers for only 15 units of studio rooms, urged Lagosians to desist from patronising quacks and criminals when scouting for accommodation and homes to buy.

Akewusola decried the present rate of fraudulent activities by illegal estate agents /developers who through their nefarious activities swindle innocent citizens of their hard earned money.

“Lagos State government is greatly concerned about the rise in the criminal and callous activities of some dubious estate agents who lure unwary individuals to purchase non-existent parcels of land or rent one flat out to hundreds of tenants”.

He disclosed that it is the responsibility of Lagos State Real Estate Transaction Department (LASRETRAD), a directorate under the State Ministry of Housing, to register, monitor and regulate activities of genuine estate agents and developers.

He then advised intending tenants to ascertain that they transact business with only registered agents who can be recognised by the Lagos state government estate agent registration banner.

He seized the opportunity to enjoin the people to continue to have confidence in government’s ability to fulfil the mandate of accessible, affordable qualitative Housing. He said “Lagos State is a responsible government and will not relent in its efforts of ensuring that the well-being of the people is upheld. “

Also speaking during the visit, the Director, Lagos State Real Estate Transaction Department (LASRETRAD), Mr Ajayi Adeyeye, described the activities of the dubious estate agents as “not only criminal and illegal, but also an offence punishable under the Lagos State tenancy law of 2003 formerly known as Rent Control and Recovery Of Residential Premises law (Vol.7 Law of Lagos State 2003.)”

Adeyeye said that the law that governs the rental of property is the basis of the legal contract that defines the relationship between the landlord / developer and tenant.

He further stressed that the state government is poised to curb the excesses of swindlers/ quacks Estate Agents through prosecution.

He encouraged the public not to hesitate in reporting any unscrupulous estate agent to Lagos State Real Estate Transaction Department (LASRETRAD) at Lagos State Secretariat Alausa Ikeja.

He said “a secured society can only be achieved if all sorts of unscrupulous elements are restrained”. He then appealed to the registered estate agents to imbibe the culture of trustworthiness in rendering services to the public.